Celebrating John Madden: Memorial service at Coliseum honors NFL legend

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Fans lined up to pay their respects to NFL great John Madden.

For Raiders fans who are still in Oakland, this was one last chance to say goodbye at the Coliseum.

“Even if you weren’t a football fan, somehow you knew who John Madden was.”

Madden with his deep Bay Area roots was a local hero. His Super Bowl win with the Raiders in the 70s lives on in the memories of so many.

“He was just beautiful. He had a big heart, he was a big giant and his heart was just as big.”

The legendary coach had an even bigger career as a broadcaster. His style and charisma captivated generations of audiences and a video game bearing his name only made him even larger than life.

Madden was celebrated Monday night at the Coliseum, a place he called home for a decade.

Notable broadcasters and NFL coaches past and present were among the featured speakers.

Madden’s widow Virginia also shared words about her husband.

“I know he’s up there and I know he’s smiling down on all of his players that are here and all of you people the fans who supported him for so many years.”

Proceeds from the tickets for the memorial event went to Madden charities which provides educational opportunities for youth in Oakland.

Madden was 85 years old when he died in December.

Watch the full memorial below.

