SIGNED: Huff inks NLI with Gardner-Webb soccer

Kaitlyn Huff is joined by her dad Brian, brother Joe and mom Shannon during her signing day on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — Senior soccer player Kaitlyn Huff signed her National Letter of Intent to Gardner-Webb University on Tuesday.

A little more than two months after verbally committing to the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Huff made the next four years official with a signing day celebration in Richmond Senior High School’s media center.

Joined by family members, coaches, teammates and classmates, Huff moved one step closer to continuing her academic and athletic career.

“It was very exciting seeing everyone come out and support me,” Huff said. “To know that I have so many family members and friends by my side who have helped me along the way is really nice.

“There were a lot of people here today who have helped me from when I first started playing soccer through my high school and travel days,” she continued. “My mom (Shannon Huff), Abel Alvarado and Wayne Millen were my first coaches, and to have Coach (Chris) Larsen and Bennie (Howard) here was also special.”

Also attending the signing ceremony were her travel coach Dave Arensdorf and director Pete Sadin of North Carolina FC. Through her time with NCFC, Huff met Mike Varga, the head coach at Gardner-Webb.

She noted that with the help of Arensdorf and Sadin, her abilities as a soccer player were seen by college programs across the state, allowing her the opportunity to join the Gardner-Webb program.

Pete Sadin (left) and Dave Arensdorf (right) with Kaitlyn Huff at her signing day. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

Recruited as a forward and midfielder, Huff is over halfway through her recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee, which she suffered during her travel ball season last year.

A varsity starter for Richmond and head coach Chris Larsen since her freshman year, Huff has scored 27 career goals at Richmond and was named All-Conference as a junior.

She netted 12 goals in her freshman and junior seasons, has scored two goals in a game seven times and has been a leader on the field, according to Larsen.

“We’ve known Kaitlyn was going to do good things since she came up as a ninth grader,” Larsen said. “I was hoping the offers wouldn’t dry up after her injury, but luckily she’d put in enough work in the offseason and had some good coaches who helped find her a spot.

“I think Kaitlyn can go to Gardner-Webb and do big things. This is an exciting day for all of us knowing that we have her representing the good things we’re doing as a school and a team.”

Richmond head coach Chris Larsen (left) and assistant coach Bennie Howard (right) have coached Huff during her career with the Lady Raiders.

Huff will likely miss the entirety of her senior season with the Lady Raiders this spring, but she’s hoping to help the team be successful in the newly realigned 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the team grow this spring and how I can help share my knowledge of the game with the girls,” Huff explained. “Even though I can’t be on the field, I want the team to improve and want to help any way I can.

“When I play my first game with Gardner-Webb, that will be my first full game back from my injury,” she added. “I’m looking forward to that day and can’t wait to move there in August.”

Huff will join a Gardner-Webb program that went 8-12 overall in 2021, including a 5-5 mark in the Big South Conference. The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished tied for fifth in the conference standings and lost in the first round of the Big South tournament.

“I want to thank Coach Larsen and Coach Howard for allowing me to be a big part of their team from the start,” Huff said. “They really trusted me to help build the program these last four years. I also want to thank Abel (Alvarado) for helping develop my soccer skills at an early age.

“And my parents (Brian and Shannon) have driven me to travel soccer in Raleigh and physical therapy several days a week, so I really want to thank them for their support,” she closed. “They’ve been very dedicated during this whole process.”