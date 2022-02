We all agree that the George Floyd scene should not have played out as it did ("Kueng: Floyd call routine, then chaotic," Feb. 17). It is easy to say that the other officers should have intervened, but on what other job site or at what place of employment is it even remotely a reality that a guy in his first week on the job overrules or takes command from a senior 19-year veteran? What form would that take? Was he supposed to grapple with or engage in fisticuffs with Derek Chauvin in front of an agitated crowd? Was he supposed to try to slip the cuffs on his fellow officer? Was he supposed to arrest him and hold him at gunpoint until backup arrived? One thing is for sure, nobody is given specific training on exactly what to do in this situation beyond the generic directive that you are supposed to intervene.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO