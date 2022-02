As expected, CD Projekt Red today announced the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 during its live stream on Twitch. This announcement is one that has been a long time coming for many fans who first bought the game all the way back in late 2020 when Cyberpunk 2077 launched. And although the road to this point has been a bit bumpy, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X update for the game is available to download right this moment.

