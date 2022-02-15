ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When should I start planting in my garden?

By Danni Scott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
STARTING your veggie garden can be daunting and you might think summer is the best time to get planting but there's a lot you can grow in spring.

You need to pick the right vegetables so they can survive the cold air and winter's final bite.

Growing vegetables can be a fun way to start eating healthier Credit: Alamy

Vegetables are year round so you just need to pick the right time for planting.

Time it well and your garden will be able to provide you with all your vegetables all year round.

Each season will yield new crops but the warming weather is perfect for some British plants.

A good time to plant seeds is six weeks before the final frost.

If you begin sowing seeds now you may be eating some fresh broccoli by May.

What can I start planting right now for summer?

There's a wide variety of vegetables that tolerate the cooler air.

They all thrive in the early spring ready for harvest when the weather warms.

Some of these are instantly recognisable as staples of the British dinner plate and taste even better when they're homegrown.

  • Beans
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbage
  • Cauliflower
  • Chinese Cabbage
  • Collards
  • Endive
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Mustard
  • Peas
  • Radicchio
  • Spinach
  • Swiss Chard

How to start your spring garden

The best way to start a garden is to plan ahead, work out what you like to eat and what you want to grow.

Also look at the sunlight on your garden, map where gets direct light and which areas are shadier.

Dig out planting beds if you don't have them already and research which vegetable will do best in that spot.

If you're working with an indoor veggie patch, still work out where the sunlight will hit most.

Now you know where you want to put your plants you can get the seeds or cuttings, in this case though seeds are likely to be more useful as you can plant a large number.

Once planted keep an eye out for severe frosts but your seeds should be happy to grow with occasional watering.

Some vegetables might need pruning or other care specifications so you may need to look into the after care of each veggie you choose.

What planting zone am I in?

A planting zone is how hardy the climate is according to the Royal Horticultural Society.

The UK lies between H4 and H6 meaning it has cool winters and warm summers without extreme weather conditions.

If you live closer north your zone will be closer to H6 than someone who lives in the very south.

The zones are based on winter temperature averages across the last ten years and they are guidelines.

If you live in an area with a micro climate you may find it differs to your experience of the weather.

