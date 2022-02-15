ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado's governor

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis has formally announced his bid for a second term as Colorado’s governor.

The tech entrepreneur and former U.S. congressman cited his record in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb health care costs in a video posted Tuesday.

In it, Polis emphasized those priorities and the cost of living and crime as key issues for a second term.

Inflation and crime top an agenda being promoted by state Republicans this election year.

Polis and Primavera planned to kick off the campaign in Pueblo later Tuesday.

Several Republican candidates are vying to challenge Polis, including University of Colorado regent Heidi Ganahl and businessman Greg Lopez.

