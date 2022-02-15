Texas F Tre Mitchell takes leave of absence

Texas junior forward Tre Mitchell will miss Tuesday night’s game at Oklahoma and is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

Longhorns coach Chris Beard said Mitchell did not travel with the team to Norman, Okla., adding that it’s not COVID-related and that he has not violated any rules.

“I’ve been in contact with Tre and his family consistently. He’s with his family now,” Beard told the Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday. “It’s a personal matter, and we support him completely.”

The 6-foot-9 Mitchell is averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-leading 0.7 blocks per game this season, his first in Austin. Mitchell transferred after two seasons at UMass. Mitchell has played in 24 games, making 17 starts.

The No. 20 Longhorns enter Tuesday in fourth place in the Big 12.

–Field Level Media

