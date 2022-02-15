ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

House scales back proposed changes to Medicaid, food stamp eligibility

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UipHj_0eFWildZ00

Iowans would face new requirements when applying for programs like Medicaid or food stamps under a bill advancing in the Iowa House.

The proposal was born of a 2021 Senate bill that would have required additional identity verification and asset testing for public assistance applicants. House lawmakers did not take up the bill last session.

Upon returning to the Capitol in 2022, the House split the Senate bill into several parts, holding separate subcommittees on each component. Lawmakers combined some of the proposals into House Study Bill 698 , a single bill to address the integrity of Iowa’s public assistance programs.

“We have done a lot of work on this bill to make sure that we are providing a safety net that Iowans need, but we also want to protect the taxpayer dollars,” said Rep. Ann Meyer, chair of the House Human Services Committee and a leader on the package.

The new proposal, which advanced Tuesday through the House Human Resources Committee, would make several changes to Iowa’s public assistance program:

  • Applicants would be required to complete a computerized, knowledge-based questionnaire to confirm their identity before receiving public assistance from the state.
  • The Department of Human Services (DHS) must routinely check whether recipients of public assistance are still eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medicaid.
  • Applicants for SNAP would be required to cooperate with child support in order to qualify for the program.

The Iowa Department of Human Services is tasked with implementing the changes – as permitted by federal law – by 2024, under an amended version of the proposal.

Some of the more controversial provisions from the original Senate proposal, such as asset testing for food stamps , are not part of the current House bill. But Democrats still raised concerns that the changes could create new burdens on families.

“I’m just concerned that, at a time when grocery costs are skyrocketing and we know that SNAP recipients are already having their benefits reduced, I just want to move forward with ultimate caution,” said Rep. Kristin Sunde, D-West Des Moines. “… I don’t want kids to be impacted adversely.”

The Human Services Committee voted 13-8 to approve the bill, marking it eligible for floor debate and clearing a Friday legislative deadline.

The post House scales back proposed changes to Medicaid, food stamp eligibility appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 5

Lamonte W
4d ago

Just make it harder for the low income but keep the rich healthy and living tax the rich no one in this world should have millions when it’s family’s that has no food or a place to sleep but this is America the land of the debt so how do you sleep at night knowing you have millions and act like you can’t give a dollar or two away

Reply
3
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This family almost lost their home over Iowa’s little-known ‘quiet title’ law

Maria Kendall, a cafe manager, was taking a break at work one day in 2020 when she decided to do some house hunting on the real estate website Zillow. She looked for a new home in Marshalltown, a city of about 28,000 in Iowa between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. It’s where she lived for […] The post This family almost lost their home over Iowa’s little-known ‘quiet title’ law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and […] The post Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLLEGES
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House passes income tax cut, negotiations with Senate ongoing

All Iowans would pay a 4% income tax under a plan approved by the Iowa House on Wednesday afternoon. The House tax plan would gradually decrease the income tax until all Iowans pay a 4% rate by tax year 2026. Beginning in tax year 2023, there would be no retirement income tax. The bill would […] The post House passes income tax cut, negotiations with Senate ongoing appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: February 2022 SNAP benefits

February has begun and millions of Americans are waiting for their next round of monthly food stamps to load onto their EBT card. Every state has different rules and regulations surrounding food stamp disbursement. While every state has a card system, not all use the typical EBT card. Some states...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
WKRC

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the pandemic still raging, many Americans are feeling the impact of going from multiple stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits to almost no financial aid. While the political dynamics in Washington have made another round of stimulus or tax credit payments all but impossible, some...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Food Stamps#Iowans#The Iowa House#Dhs#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: 8 states accepting SNAP EBT cards

41.5 million Americans benefit from food stamps through the SNAP program every month. This helps households feed their families. In the U.S., this is the biggest program used to help with food insecurity, and now certain areas will accept EBT cards at restaurants. Low income people and families are able...
ADVOCACY
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
Popculture

2 Stimulus Checks This February? How It's a Real Possibility

After the Biden administration's Build Back Better legislation failed to pass the Senate, the Child Tax Credit payments that American families have been receiving were ended. Then it was proposed that citizens who are eligible could possibly receive two of the stimulus payments in February, which would make up for the lost payment from January. Now, it's been announced that families who received the Child Tax Credit payments can be paid the remainder of their money by making sure to note on their taxes the details sent to them in a letter from the IRS, which can be read up on here.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Benefits: Up to $6,000 per month for disabled Americans

Disabilities will often tack onto monthly expenses, but for Americans, there are a few benefits available to help with costs. Most disabled people often end up with additional costs each month for things like doctors visits, medications, and other services. Those that can qualify for all three benefits available to...
ADVOCACY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy