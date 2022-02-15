ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max Sets Drop Dates For ‘Moonshot’, ‘Father Of The Bride’ & ‘House Party’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

HBO Max has set premiere dates for three movies: Moonshot , Father of the Bride and the New Line reboot of 1990s comedy House Party .

Moonshot shifts its drop date on the service from March 24 to March 31. The pic from director Christopher Winterbauer, is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others. Written by Max Taxe, the movie stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, Jenna Sarkin. EPs are Mike McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, Michelle Morrissey.

The Gaz Alazraki reboot of Father of the Bride is set for June 16 this year.

Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Ana Fabrega and Chloe Fineman star in a story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. Matt Lopez wrote the screenplay. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produce. EPs are Garcia, Jesse Ehrman, Paul Perez and Ted Gidlow.

House Party happens on HBO Max on July 28. Calmatic directs off a screenplay by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly star. LeBron James and Maverick Carter produce through their SpringHill Company. The company’s Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson executive produce along with Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin and Gretel Twombly.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Elliot Page ‘Pageboy’ Memoir Deal Exceeds $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: His reps declined to comment, but word in publishing circles is that Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy sold to Flatiron Books for north of $3 million. The deal was made based on a 49-page proposal shopped by UTA. Deadline read the document, and it sounds like Page has a truly compelling story to tell about a long struggle to find himself amidst a torrent of homophobic hatred, not only in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia but also in Hollywood where Page first came to fame as an Oscar nominee for Juno. Before he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Boneta
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Lana Condor
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Jacob Latimore
Person
Greg Berlanti
Deadline

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing TV actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead. Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Hillary Clinton On Fox News’ Amplification Of “Spying” Claims: “They’re Getting Awfully Close To Actual Malice In Their Attacks”

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton went on offense against a fusillade of attacks from Donald Trump and his defenders among rightward talk hosts and media outlets, as she took aim specifically at Fox News. “Fox leads the charge in their accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said in a speech before New York state Democrats. “And as an aside, they are getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.” Last week, John Durham, the special counsel who has been investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, raised some new allegations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father Of The Bride#House Party#Cuban American#Springhill Company
Deadline

Hot Package: ‘Forrest Gump’ Trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth Team For Graphic Novel Adaptation ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct, and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period. The graphic novel Here is centered in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit...
MOVIES
Deadline

Former Los Angeles Angels Executive Eric Kay Guilty Of Drug Charges In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Click here to read the full article. A Fort Worth, Texas jury has found former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. The jury turned in its verdict within three hours of beginning deliberations this morning. Kay was immediately taken into custody. “We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

‘Studio 666’ Director BJ McDonnell Signs With UTA And 3 Arts Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BJ McDonnell, the director of the buzzed-about Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666, set for release on February 25 via Open Road Films, has signed with UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. McDonnell’s latest feature follows members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte and Jenna Ortega. McDonnell, who is also a...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year. The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Performers & Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees & Guests Will – Plus Two Negative Tests

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars finally has a Covid policy. Presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will. People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, Deadline has confirmed. In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performers indeed will be subject to rigorous Covid testing, however. The Times also noted that audience members in the sections of the Dolby Theatre nearest to the stage won’t be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Click here to read the full article. Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday. The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform. Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy