ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Promised Land’ Star Katya Martín Nabs Lead in Indie ‘The Death That Awaits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2119Cw_0eFWiava00

Click here to read the full article.

Katya Martín, the star of ABC’s “ Promised Land ,” has landed the lead role in the upcoming indie feature “The Death That Awaits.”

Martín will play a drifter in search of answers to a mystery from her past, who takes on a job in the countryside looking after a sick teen. She soon realizes the teen is undergoing a mysterious transformation that her parents will do anything to stop. Production is targeting a spring start in Los Angeles. No distributor is presently attached.

The project comes from director and executive producer Richard J. Lee, part of the creative team behind “Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training,” spinoff shorts of the hit AMC drama “ Better Call Saul .”  The videos went viral, and nabbed an Emmy for best short form comedy or drama series in 2017.

The script is from Rachel Kiley, who previously worked as a co-producer on The CW’s musical dramedy “I Ship It” and the Emmy-winning web series “The Lizzie Bennet Diaries.” 5ive By 5ive Studios LLC is also a producer on the film.

Martín is a breakout star on the multigenerational ABC ensemble series “Promised Land.” Her other credits include BBC’s “Roadkill” with Hugh Laurie, Lifetime’s “Ten,” and Showtime’s acclaimed “The Affair” with Dominic West and Ruth Wilson.

Martín is also a filmmaker. Her 2015 short film “Vandal” — for which she served as writer, producer and star — was chosen as part of the official selection for Venice Film Week, the short film corner at Cannes, and the Soho International Film Festival, among others. She is repped by APA, Koopman Management, Curtis Brown in the U.K. and Narrative.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sujata Day, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor, Signs With Mosaic (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mosaic has signed multi-hyphenate actor, director, and writer Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day’s directorial debut “Definition Please” was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is currently streaming on Netflix. The indie film earned multiple awards on its festival circuit including the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, Best Feature Film at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and Outstanding Directorial Debut Award at the South Asian Film Festival of America. Day also received the Special Jury Award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles...
MOVIES
Variety

Tara Reid Set to Star in Psychological Drama ‘Sheila’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Tara Reid is set to star in a new psychological thriller “Sheila,” Variety can reveal. Written by newcomers Jackie and Jennifer Moricz (better known collectively as The Moricz twins), whose work has been featured in the Blacklist, “Sheila” is described as a “modern day ‘Psycho.'” “Left to run her family’s Suntan Motel for the week, Charlie takes a unique interest in the only guest, a girl in town for a bikini contest – Sheila,” reads the logline. “Tapped as the girl to beat in the 1980s bikini boom, it’s no surprise that when the story...
MOVIES
Variety

Loco Films Unveils Trailer for Berlin Pic ‘Land of Sasha,’ Major Deals on WWII drama ‘The Champion of Auschwitz’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Loco Films, the Paris-based world sales and production company, has unveiled the trailer for Yulia Trofimova’s feature debut “The Land of Sasha” which is premiering today at the Berlinale, in the Generation 14plus strand. “The Land of Sasha” tells the story of an indecisive 18-year-old struggling to pursue his desire to become a painter as his mother urges him to choose a safer career path. The sudden appearance of the boy’s estranged father complicates things further. But when Sasha has an unexpected encounter with an unusual girl called Zhenia, he realizes he has...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Curtis Brown
Person
Dominic West
Person
Hugh Laurie
Variety

Chrissy Metz Stars in Berlin Drug Addiction Drama ‘Stay Awake,’ First Clip Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Chrissy Metz, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated star of “This Is Us,” stars alongside “It” actor Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus in Jamie Sisley’s drama “Stay Awake,” which premieres at the Berlin Film Festival this week. The feature — which is based on Sisley’s 2015 short film of the same name — centers on brothers Ethan (Oleff) and Derek (Argus), who are trying their best to navigate the pressures of teenage life while tending to their mother’s (Metz) debilitating prescription drug addiction. Based on Sisley’s experience growing up in small-town America, “Stay Awake” is billed as “a personal exploration of the roller...
MOVIES
Variety

Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared in “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice,” was found dead on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was 43. An update posted to the LAPD website reads, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Details surrounding Pearlman’s disappearance and death were not immediately available. Pearlman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promised Land#Academy Awards#Cannes#Film Star#Cw#5ive Studios Llc#Showtime#Koopman Management#Narrative#Abc Schedule#Finish Season 1#Better
Variety

David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who worked on dozens of films including “Justice League,” “Independence Day” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59. “He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man,” the American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, said in a statement. “In an effort to support David’s family during this terrible time, Lightstorm Entertainment has created this GoFundMe account. More important than any financial assistance this may provide, it’s an opportunity to let his wife Amber and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy