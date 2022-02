Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voters decide who’s responsible for overseeing the power grid in Texas. The power plants that generate electricity, the wires that carry it to households, and the businesses and operators that manage it all fall under the purview of the governor. Most power plants run on natural gas, an industry that is regulated by the Texas Railroad Commission, a three-member board elected statewide.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO