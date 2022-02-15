ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions and Super Pumped Renewed by Showtime

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime announced today it has renewed Billions for a seventh season and will continue the anthology series Super Pumped for a second season. Billions stars Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. Season six is currently airing on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on...

