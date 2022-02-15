Billions and Super Pumped Renewed by Showtime

Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of the ride-sharing company Uber, might seem like a tiresome subject for a seven-episode docudrama series: another move-fast-break-things tech bro whose “change the world” sloganeering barely disguises a seething insecurity. Yet these qualities are exactly what makes this such a plum role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of the new series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” That’s not meant as a dig at Gordon-Levitt, a talented actor with charisma and energy to spare. But his work as Kalanick does the neat trick of flipping a performer’s potential weaknesses — a sometime tendency to peacock, in his visible efforts to put on a show — into a character-defining strength. The show’s version of Kalanick, called “TK” by his closest colleagues, is brash and cocksure; he’s also relentlessly self-conscious about his endless points of reference — “Zuck” (of Facebook), “Ek” (of Spotify), and any other “founders” (to use TK’s preferred, cultlike term) who became obscenely wealthy legends.

