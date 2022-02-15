ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Man accused of robbing multiple northwest Las Vegas businesses between January, February

By Julia Romero
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a suspect accused in a string of robberies spanning between January 8 and February 10 at businesses in the northwest valley.

During each incident, the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money, police say.

The robberies occurred at businesses near the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard (near Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard).

The suspect is described as a male adult about 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and bald with gray hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Comments / 9

Rod Day
4d ago

Someone should recognize and remember anyone who would wear that Dr. Seuss red and white stripe shirt. He can trade it for a full black & white ensemble.

