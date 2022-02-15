Denton Citizen Police Academy resuming classes after pandemic pause

Buy Now After being postponed for two years due to the pandemic, the Denton Citizen Police Academy will resume classes on Feb. 21. Jeff Woo/DRC

After it was postponed for two years due to the pandemic, the Denton Citizen Police Academy will resume classes on Feb. 21.

The 13-week course gives citizens an overview of the Denton Police Department and teaches “the critical role citizens play in our community crime control efforts,” according to the academy’s website. The course is open to any U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old and lives or works in Denton County.

The last session in 2020 was paused due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and then wrapped up. After that spring session, the Police Department hasn’t held a new class until now.

The course covers topics such as traffic stops and patrols, narcotics, SWAT operations, crime scene procedures and criminal investigations. According to the website, the classes are taught by police officers who work in the fields they are presenting.

Classes are free but are limited to 12 people. Classes used to be capped to 20 people, but the Police Department has shrunk the class size due to the pandemic.

The classes will be held in a classroom that fits 50 people, so there will be enough space for social distancing. The next class, which will begin in the fall, will be made up of 24 people. Nine people were enrolled as of Tuesday.

Citizens meet once a week for 13 weeks on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at the Denton Public Safety Training Center, 719 E. Hickory St.

Other requirements to participate are to have a valid Texas driver’s license or state ID, pass a criminal history check, a social media check, a reference check and not be a convicted felon.

Interested residents may apply by downloading the application at www.dentoncpaaa.org, emailing it to Officer Gina Whitson at gina.whitson@cityofdenton.com or to dentoncpaaainfo@gmail.com, or mail it or drop it off to Whitson at 601 E. Hickory St.

Unless the class fills up before then, the last day to submit an application is Friday.