Denton Citizen Police Academy resuming classes after pandemic pause

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Buy Now After being postponed for two years due to the pandemic, the Denton Citizen Police Academy will resume classes on Feb. 21. Jeff Woo/DRC

After it was postponed for two years due to the pandemic, the Denton Citizen Police Academy will resume classes on Feb. 21.

The 13-week course gives citizens an overview of the Denton Police Department and teaches “the critical role citizens play in our community crime control efforts,” according to the academy’s website. The course is open to any U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old and lives or works in Denton County.

The last session in 2020 was paused due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and then wrapped up. After that spring session, the Police Department hasn’t held a new class until now.

The course covers topics such as traffic stops and patrols, narcotics, SWAT operations, crime scene procedures and criminal investigations. According to the website, the classes are taught by police officers who work in the fields they are presenting.

Classes are free but are limited to 12 people. Classes used to be capped to 20 people, but the Police Department has shrunk the class size due to the pandemic.

The classes will be held in a classroom that fits 50 people, so there will be enough space for social distancing. The next class, which will begin in the fall, will be made up of 24 people. Nine people were enrolled as of Tuesday.

Citizens meet once a week for 13 weeks on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at the Denton Public Safety Training Center, 719 E. Hickory St.

Other requirements to participate are to have a valid Texas driver’s license or state ID, pass a criminal history check, a social media check, a reference check and not be a convicted felon.

Interested residents may apply by downloading the application at www.dentoncpaaa.org, emailing it to Officer Gina Whitson at gina.whitson@cityofdenton.com or to dentoncpaaainfo@gmail.com, or mail it or drop it off to Whitson at 601 E. Hickory St.

Unless the class fills up before then, the last day to submit an application is Friday.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County confirms another 491 virus cases

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 56,562 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle. Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Yesteryear: February 2022

Five wolves have been killed in different parts of the county during the past two days, according to reports of H.F. Browder, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. The animals have been more plentiful in the county this winter than common and many hunting parties have been organized as the wolves are killing lambs and doing other damage. Bert Gibbs of southwest of Denton has killed five wolves during recent weeks.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Man's van re-registered to someone else while out of town

The Denton Police Department confirmed a resident’s van is now registered to another person after he was out of town, according to a police report. The van’s original owner reported fraud to police on Wednesday in the 600 block of East Hickory Street. He told officers he let an acquaintance use his van while he would be out of town. It wasn’t immediately clear how long he was out of town.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Cause unknown yet in fire at campsite off Shady Oaks

The Denton Fire Department was called out to a fire at a campsite Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off Shady Oaks Drive and South Loop 288, authorities said. Dark-colored smoke rose above the trees in the area around 1:40 p.m., but the fire was contained within 15 minutes, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire was at a campsite used by people experiencing homelessness.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Children sleeping in CPS offices won’t end unless Texas officials take bolder action, lawyers say

AUSTIN — Texas is in danger of simply slapping a Band-Aid on “the ongoing tragedy” of kids sleeping in Child Protective Services offices and won’t cure root causes unless it acts with more urgency and taps some of the state’s huge budget surplus for improvements to foster and kinship care, two lawyers for plaintiff children in a long-running lawsuit said Monday.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: Ex-employee took Pokemon cards, Apple products after being fired

Upon being fired, the ex-employee at a shop on West University Drive proceeded to loot electronics and Pokemon cards, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department responded to a theft around 9:38 p.m. in the 600 block of West University Drive. Staff called 911 after an ex-employee, who was fired around that time, caused a commotion and took merchandise from the store.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

