1 injured following shooting on 2nd Street Pratt in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after police say a person was shot at the corner of 2nd Street Pratt and Avenue U Tuesday evening.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
