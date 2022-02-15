1 injured following shooting on 2nd Street Pratt in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after police say a person was shot at the corner of 2nd Street Pratt and Avenue U Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

