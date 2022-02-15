ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJXNb_0eFWgjW100

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman, who helped guide the club to its World Series title in 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

In a statement released through CAA Baseball, Zimmerman thanked the Nationals' front office, managers and coaches, medical staff, teammates, his agents and his family.

"Although my baseball career has come to an end, my family and I will continue to be heavily involved in the DMV community," he said. "You have given so much to us over the past 17 years; it is now time for us to give back to you.

"We look forward to continuing many of our community programs and starting new ones in the future. Our kids will be raised here, as this is now our home, and we couldn't be more excited."

The Nationals selected Zimmerman with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 draft soon after the franchise relocated from Montreal to Washington. He steps away from the diamond as the team's career leader in games played (1,799), runs (963), hits (1,846), total bases (3,159), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).

Zimmerman, a two-time MLB All-Star selection, recorded hits in 10 of the Nationals' 16 postseason games during their championship run in 2019. He also bashed the first World Series home run in Nationals franchise history during Game 1 against the Houston Astros.

In addition to that World Series victory, the 37-year-old Zimmerman captured two Silver Slugger awards (2009-10) and a Gold Glove Award in 2009.

"For 17 seasons, Ryan Zimmerman epitomized what it meant to be the Face of the Franchise," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. "He was an All-Star, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner, Comeback Player of the Year and World Series champion -- but those accolades pale in comparison to his impact on our organization and in the community during his career.

"Ryan always carried himself with class, honor and respect and played the game for the name on the front of the jersey, not the one on the back. I want to personally congratulate Ryan on a fantastic career and wish him and the entire Zimmerman family all the best in retirement."

Zimmerman spent 17 total seasons with the Nationals, but he didn't play in the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This past season, he had a .243 batting average with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. He retires with a career batting average of .277.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand's six-game suspension Friday, saying that his actions were "excessive and unnecessary" against an "unsuspecting player." The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Marchand on Feb. 9 for punching and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry....
NHL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
288K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy