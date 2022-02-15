Birmingham PD searching for man who stole car with 2 children inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are searching for the man who stole a car with two babies inside Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station located at 1529 Old Springville Road on report of a stolen car. Officers discovered a car had been stolen from the location with two children inside. According to surveillance footage of the incident, the car was taken after it was left running outside of the gas station.

A Be On the Lookout Bulletin (BOLO) was issued when two officers saw a vehicle running in the 800 block of Tarpon Drive. Officers confirmed the vehicle was the BOLO vehicle and the children were found safe and unharmed inside. Officers reunited the driver of the vehicle with the children.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.