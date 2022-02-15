ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD searching for man who stole car with 2 children inside

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNUOH_0eFWgidI00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are searching for the man who stole a car with two babies inside Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station located at 1529 Old Springville Road on report of a stolen car. Officers discovered a car had been stolen from the location with two children inside. According to surveillance footage of the incident, the car was taken after it was left running outside of the gas station.

Heavy police presence in Birmingham neighborhood

A Be On the Lookout Bulletin (BOLO) was issued when two officers saw a vehicle running in the 800 block of Tarpon Drive. Officers confirmed the vehicle was the BOLO vehicle and the children were found safe and unharmed inside. Officers reunited the driver of the vehicle with the children.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police identified the man killed on 33rd Street Ensley Saturday morning as a 46-year-old man. According to police, Anthony Jackson, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in the front lawn of a home around 10:50 a.m. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. No suspects are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman shot twice, found dead on kitchen floor in Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An investigation is underway in Birmingham after a woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon on a kitchen floor in a Cooper Green home, according to police. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence on 14th Way SW after a 911 caller complained about an altercation, according […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Police searching for escaped Birmingham inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from her work assignment Thursday in Birmingham. Richa Antoinette Rogers, 36, reportedly left HER assigned job location in the city at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. She was being held at the Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Stolen Car#The Man Who#Birmingham Pd#Wiat#The Shell Gas Station#Bolo#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Man killed in Odenville shooting identified

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of a man shot and killed in Odenville Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Alton K. Johnson was shot by a juvenile near Hearthstone Drive around 6:30 p.m. following an altercation. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner. […]
ODENVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Skimming devices found on Childersburg gas station pumps

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department reports that two skimming devices were recovered from gas pumps at a station on Hwy. 280. The devices were removed from pumps one and five at the gas station at 36535 U.S. Hwy. 280 in Childersburg. Skimming devices are used to illegally obtain credit/debit card data when […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Humans remains found in Etowah County likely identified

GLENCOE, AL (WIAT) – Friday the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Glencoe Police Department held a news conference about the possible location of Virginia Collier. She’s been missing for nearly three years. Her family was at that news conference and they said they are happy to finally get some closure. Tuesday, remains of what […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy