San Jose State hasn't won a basketball game against an NCAA Division I program since mid-December, but hopes to change that while getting a little revenge against New Mexico on Sunday. Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a game-high 23 points in their previous matchup this season, which ended with a 86-70 victory for New Mexico on January 28. Mashburn Jr. is the leading scorer for New Mexico, and averages 17.9 points per game.

