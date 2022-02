Children across Kentucky are suffering. As school mental health professionals, we see this every day and others are recognizing it as well. In just the few past editions of the Herald-Leader, we have heard this message from the FCPS superintendent, members of the Let Them Learn Facebook group, and professionals at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Parents and teachers see it happening every day. Our children’s mental health has suffered over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while no one disputes this reality, the budget passed by the Kentucky House completely cut out funding for school-based mental health service providers.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO