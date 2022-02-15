ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’: Why the Show Brought Back ‘Breaking Bad’s Gomie

By Anna Dunn
 4 days ago
The Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul has brought back a few Breaking Bad characters during its run. Here’s the interesting reason why the show decided to bring back Gomie:. The show, created by Vince Gilligan, is a prequel series to the iconic Breaking Bad. It follows the...

Related
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Trailer Features a Familiar Set of Twins

With its sixth and final season approaching, fans of Better Call Saul are desperate to get new information about the upcoming return of the beloved series. Now, a brand-new teaser trailer for the Breaking Bad prequel series has been revealed. The new trailer is up on the official Better Call Saul Twitter page and focuses on Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel Moncada and Luis Moncada, respectively).
Bob Odenkirk
Steven Michael Quezada
Vince Gilligan
‘Blue Bloods’ Once Featured ‘Reacher’ Star Willa Fitzgerald in an Episode

Reacher actress Willa Fitzgerald once guest-starred on the hit police procedural Blue Bloods in a 2014 episode. The episode, titled “The Bogeyman,” follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny as he tries to find the source of a heroin epidemic. This leads him to a party where he encounters Lacey Sutherland played by Willa Fitzgerald. The teenager is trying to destroy evidence of drug use when she gets discovered. Of course, her parents are convinced she’s a model citizen.
Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Welcomes Back Familiar Faces, Teases Plot of ‘All the Little Things’

Producers for NCIS: Los Angeles announced details of an episode that likely unites two lingering plotlines from season 13 and brings back several familiar faces. It definitely sounds tantalizing. Let’s go to the CBS plot synopsis for an NCIS: Los Angeles episode entitled “All the Little Things.” “When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.”
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks ‘Substantial’ Series Finale

With the final season of his hit AMC show Better Call Saul set to premiere later this year, Bob Odenkirk opens up about the ’substantial’ series finale. During an interview with Variety, the Better Call Saul star described the show’s finale as a challenging way to go. To finish the series. “It’s not flashy. It’s substantial. And on some level, it’s things I hoped for. For years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah. I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy, It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think.”
Primetimer

Bob Odenkirk knew about his heart problem since 2018, says Better Call Saul's series finale is "not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish"

The New York Times' Jonah Weiner visited Odenkirk on the set of Better Call Saul's final season and at the Albuquerque house he shares with co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian. In fact, it was thanks to Seehorn and Fabian that Odenkirk survived his heart attack last July. “We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer," said Odenkirk. Instead, he decamped to a space where he, Seehorn and Fabian liked to retreat during downtime: “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down.” He added, “Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away.” Odenkirk said "I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart. I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed on treatment, with one suggesting he start immediately on medication and the other telling him it could wait. He listened to doctor No. 2 and was fine — until this year, when “one of those pieces of plaque broke up,” Odenkirk said. Odenkirk said he chose to live with his co-stars after living by himself in Season 1 at a condo owned by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. “It’s about loneliness,” he said of sharing a house with Seehorn and Fabian. Odenkirk added: “It gave me great sympathy for someone like James Gandolfini, who talked about how he couldn’t wait to be done with that character, and I think Bryan said similar things: ‘I can’t wait to leave this guy behind.’ I finally related to that attitude.” During Weiner's visit to the Odenkirk house, the actor teased the finale after reading the script. “It’s a lot in there, a lot to think about,” Odenkirk said. “I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great.”
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk shares ‘lucky’ twist of fate that saved his life during heart attack on Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk has recalled the heart attack he had on the set of Better Call Saul in a near-death experience last year.The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the show on 27 July.At the time, Odenkirk said that he had a blockage that was fixed without surgery.In a new interview with the New York Times, Odenkirk revealed he was “lucky” to have been “shooting a scene all day” with his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian.The interview notes that it was his co-stars screams that alerted the show’s medial team to Odenkirk’s heart...
‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s When the Show Could Possibly Return

“Better Call Saul” has been a big-time hit spin-off program from “Breaking Bad” on AMC. After an unbelievable run for the latter, the former picked up right where it left off with Vince Gilligan back as director. That, plus Bob Odenkirk as the leading man, has worked beautifully on the network. Now, though, only one season remains and folks are wondering when this particular final season is returning. Well, here’s when the show could possibly return: April 18.
thedigitalfix.com

Better Call Saul getting three animated spin-offs

Those of us who love watching Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill fail time and time again will be sad when Better Call Saul comes to an end this year. But there is some good news – the show is getting not one, not two, but three animated spin-off shows.
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul final season gets premiere date

Better Call Saul spoilers follow. Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul will premiere its sixth and final season in just over two months. A couple of days ago, a cryptic first-look teaser went out featuring the dead-eyed Salamanca twins crossing through a crime scene – fans theorised that the evidence tags on display pointed to a Monday, April 18 start date, and they were bang on.
Primetimer

Better Call Saul wraps filming after six seasons

"Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, NM.," Bob Odenkirk tweeted on Thursday. 'It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it."
GamesRadar+

Better Call Saul’s final season teaser might be hiding its release date in cryptic message

Better Call Saul is gearing up for the release of its final season – and its first teaser reveals returning villains and a potential release date. Before the cryptic stuff, here’s the teaser. In it, the bald-headed Salamanca Twins, also known as The Cousins, coolly stride across a crime scene. They were last seen in the fifth season arranging a money drop for Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy/Saul Goodman.
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Debate Whether Chuck Was the Worst or Not

Among the most divisive characters on the hit AMC series “Better Call Saul” is Chuck McGill and fans aren’t sure what label to put on him. Chuck is a textbook narcissist and is often cold and cruel to his little brother, Jimmy McGill. He resents Jimmy for cheating the system at every turn. Even though Jimmy is trying to follow the straight and narrow, he gets little support from his big brother. Fans of “Better Call Saul” are split on what to make of Chuck’s treatment of Jimmy as there are multiple sides to the story. It is the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread. Many fans have sympathy for Chuck as he is mentally ill. Others cannot point out that Chuck’s treatment of Jimmy is a big reason that he will eventually become Saul Goodman.
