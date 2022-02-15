ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson officials push to get COVID stimulus funds for undocumented residents

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Paterson officials are trying to get COVID-19 relief funding for undocumented residents.

The city is partnering with Make the Road New Jersey – an advocacy group for immigrants. Undocumented residents were unable to claim federal stimulus checks and COVID-19-related unemployment assistance throughout the pandemic.

“In the second round of the virus, our entire family got sick. None of us could work,” says Ana Segura, of Make the Road New Jersey. “It was so difficult and it continues to be difficult because sometimes there’s not enough work and our earnings are not enough.”

The deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 28. Eligibility requirements can be found on the state of New Jersey webpage .

