CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As loved ones are still reeling from the killing of a beloved bus driver in Charlotte, the community has opportunities to honor his life and memory. Ethan Rivera, 41, was a driver for the Charlotte Area Transit System. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Rivera was working a route along West Trade Street in Uptown on Feb. 11 when a driver got into a verbal altercation with him. The driver fired at Rivera, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. Rivera passed away in a hospital less than a day later.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO