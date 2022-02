Iconic musical-friend duo Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have collaborated yet again, and when the video for their song drops, be on the lookout for some familiar faces. For those late to the fandom (welcome, the water’s fine), Swift and Sheeran are longtime friends, with the former launching the latter to superstar status when she tapped him as the opener for the North American leg of her Red tour in 2013. A year prior, Swift released a song with Sheeran called “Everything Has Changed,” accompanied by a music video starring two little kids who looked like, well, smaller versions of the singers. Those kids were Ava Ames and Jack Lewis.

