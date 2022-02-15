Arrests and incidents reported February 15, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported February 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
February 10
- forgery; person; forged check
- third-degree criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
- third-degree criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
February 14
Arrests
February 14
Champion, Jennifer L.; 38
- Grand Jury- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance
- Grand Jury- second-degree possession of marijuana
- Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (8 counts)
- FTA- third-degree criminal trespass (6 counts)
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Dodd, Dennis J.; 50
- fourth-degree theft of property
Speakman, Blain R.; 30
- trafficking
Smith, Buffy D.; 46
- fourth-degree theft of property
Duncan, Stephanie L.; 46
- fourth-degree theft of property
Overton, Celina J.; 27
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- leaving scene of accident
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
