Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported February 15, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported February 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

February 10

  • forgery; person; forged check
  • third-degree criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
  • third-degree criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW

February 14

Arrests

February 14

Champion, Jennifer L.; 38

  • Grand Jury- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance
  • Grand Jury- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (8 counts)
  • FTA- third-degree criminal trespass (6 counts)
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Dodd, Dennis J.; 50

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Speakman, Blain R.; 30

  • trafficking

Smith, Buffy D.; 46

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Duncan, Stephanie L.; 46

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Overton, Celina J.; 27

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- leaving scene of accident

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0

#Grand Jury#Marijuana#Fta#Forgery#Cullman County Sheriff#Wal Mart#Olive St Sw#Ccso#Cullmantribune Com
The Cullman Tribune

ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

