Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police arrest car theft suspect

By Dani Birzer
 4 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Pueblo County Special Investigations Unit and local parole officers arrested Brandon Black, age 32, who is suspected to be connected to two vehicle thefts which occurred last week.

Black is believed to have stolen a 1996 Chevy truck from a residence in the 800 block of Consolidation Lane and a 2007 Honda Fit car in the 1700 block of Rosevale Court in the early morning of Friday, Feb. 11.

He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 14, without incident on outstanding warrants and faces new charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

