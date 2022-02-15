Memphis International Airport holds grand opening of new Concourse B

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Excitement at Memphis International Airport is sky-high following the opening of Concourse B.

After four years of preparation, the new concourse is finally ready to be the start of many adventures for people flying out of Memphis and a welcome sight for those returning home.

By 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, two flights had already landed at Concourse B, home to a children’s play area and even a stage for live music to entertain travelers.

Some of the area’s most notable names were on hand to witness the takeoff of the concourse, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Congressman Steve Cohen, Congressman David Kustoff, Patrice Robinson with the Memphis City Council and Nick Kistenmacher from Senator Marsha Blackburn’s Office.

Local artists whose work now hangs around the concourse were also there for the grand opening including; Diamond Bullock and Erik Okdeh, Melissa Dunn, Danny Broadway, Susan Maakestad, Yancy Villa-Calvo and Lauren Kennedy.

Altogether, 61 different art pieces from 62 artists who have ties to Memphis decorate the newest addition to the airport.

Along with the aforementioned children’s play center, stage for live music and artwork, the concourse boast larger ceilings over large gate areas and wider corridors, moving walkways, tons of natural lighting, a new and enhanced restaurant as well as new airport stores, additional lounge areas and new air-conditioned jet bridges.

