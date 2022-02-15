ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Crunch: India’s Central Bank says cryptocurrency ‘may even be worse’ than Ponzi schemes

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Tuesday, February 15, 2022! We have a busy slate for you today, including news sure to annoy the blockchain faithful, new funds, Facebook’s latest rebrand and more. But first, in an essay on TechCrunch, former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff argues...

iheart.com

Why The Bad Inflation Numbers Are Even Worse Than The Government Says

Inflation is now at a 40-year high, increasing by the alarming rate of 7.5%. Now experts are saying the Biden-flation is even worse, but you're not supposed to know that. "They've actually changed the way they calculate inflation" said well respected economist EJ Antoni, "This year we're now using as a base, some data from 2020, and that means that the numbers are unfortunately skewed down, so inflation is higher than the number we're being told."
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Fintech Roundup: What investors really, really want

This past week, I published on TC+ my first fintech investor survey. This is something I plan to do on a quarterly basis. I asked 10 investors who actively and frequently back fintech startups a few questions such as what criteria they use when evaluating potential investments and what is the best way to pitch them. I was pleasantly surprised with how forthcoming the investors were. They even shared how you could pitch them, which if you’re a scrappy startup seeking funding, could be very valuable information. I was also struck, and happy, to see that many of these investors are looking outside of the U.S. As expected, Latin America came up multiple times but other regions that investors are eyeing include SE Asia, Europe and Africa. The fact that fintech is becoming such a big deal globally is good news as it also means increased inclusion in many of these regions, so I’m glad investors are taking notice. Crypto, embedded fintech and infrastructure came up several times as areas of interest.
MARKETS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

India Central Bank Holds Rates; Says Economy Needs Continued Support

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) stuck to its accommodative policy stance to help the economy recover from the pits of the pandemic, keeping the key lending rate at record lows on Thursday. As expected, the MPC held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4%....
BUSINESS

