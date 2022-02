Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks flat after the Dow's worst day of the year. U.S. stock futures were little changed Friday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst session of the year, slumping 622 points or 1.8%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Thursday sank 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively. The stock sell-off on concerns about the Russia-Ukraine situation put the S&P 500 close to correction territory, not quite down 10% or more from January's record highs. The Nasdaq sank further into a correction, down roughly 15% from November's highs. The Dow was down around 7% from January's highs. All three stock benchmarks were lower for the week heading into Friday's open.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO