Woman charged after federal funds missing from Dellwood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman has been jailed on charges of impersonating a Federal Immigration Agent and grand theft while targeting unsuspecting illegal migrants. According to Hialeah Police investigators, Isabel Robaina attended religious gatherings in June and July 2021, and would pass herself off as a Federal Immigration Agent, as well as the Head Supervisor for the South Florida Immigration Department. Investigators say Robaina would promise to help unsuspecting victims with all their immigration needs, including helping them become a U.S. citizen or obtaining legal status in the United States. Robaina, police say, would take advantage of immigrants, who wanted to be reunited with families and who were seeking U.S. residency. She was able to defraud victims for a financial loss of over $15,000, said investigators. Police say her criminal history including passing worthless checks, cruelty to a child and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

HIALEAH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO