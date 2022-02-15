Misdreavus

London CNN — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday. The 95-year-old sovereign – who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne – is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.
OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. has picked up intelligence showing that Russian military officials were given an order to go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News. The intelligence, which was developed very recently, informed President Joe...
MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, in a step U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry said...
(CNN) — A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Officers arrived...
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek emergency workers rescued a Belarussian truck driver Sunday from a burning ferry off the island of Corfu and found the body of a Greek truck driver as they combed the wreckage for missing passengers. The discoveries left 10 people still unaccounted for. The survivor,...
President Joe Biden convened a rare Sunday meeting of the National Security Council on the escalating crisis in Ukraine, the White House said, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Russia is planning to invade. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both newly...
