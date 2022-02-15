ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

March Madness 2022: How can I watch on TV and live stream?

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
BASKETBALL fans everywhere, get ready for March Madness 2022.

The annual NCAA tournament is back for another year, with 68 teams dreaming of winning the national championship.

March Madness 2022 will see the Final Four battle it out in New Orleans Credit: AP

Things get underway with the First Four on March 15-16, with various knockout matches before the final on April 4.

Last year's tournament was held in one location due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's back on the road this time round.

And all eyes will be on reigning champions Baylor Bears, while Kentucky Wildcats' superb form has them in the No1 seed conversation.

How can I watch March Madness 2022?

March Madness matches will be shown across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Every match is also available to watch on the official NCAA app.

You can download the app on iPhone, iPad and android, using a sign-in from your cable provider to watch.

Streaming can also be found on Hulu.

The annual competition is back on the road after sticking to a single location in 2021 Credit: Getty

What is March Madness schedule?

This year's Selection Sunday will commence on March 13, with the selection bracket for the tournament revealed.

Action then gets underway two days later, before a frantic schedule over the next three weeks.

Dayton, Ohio will host the First Four, with the championship game in New Orleans.

  • First Four: March 15-16
  • First round: March 17-18
  • Second round: March 19-20
  • Sweet 16: March 24-25
  • Elite Eight: March 26-27
  • Final Four: April 2
  • NCAA championship game: April 4

