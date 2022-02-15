ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County records 28 COVID-19 deaths as statewide mask mandate expires

By Mederios Babb
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As the statewide mask mandate is set to expire, Fresno County reports its highest number of COVID-19 deaths since Spring 2021.

The Fresno Health Department reported 28 deaths related to COVID-19.

The state’s indoor mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, due to a dramatic decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations and cases over the past couple of weeks.

The decision comes with mixed reviews from Central Valley residents.

“I don’t really like it,” said Fresno resident Jesus Moreno when asked about the expiration of the mask mandate. “I prefer to have the mask still on, especially in the schools.”

“I think the masks should be optional,” said Orosi resident Luis Orosco. “Now that it is not required, I think that is better.”

The ending of the mask mandate means that vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask indoors, except in high-risk settings like travel areas, schools, and hospitals.

Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear masks indoors but most businesses rely on the honor system.

Dr. John Zweifler is a medical consultant with the Fresno County Health Department. He said the focus from public health at this point is shifting from contact tracing to now focusing on the isolation of sick individuals.

While this means looser restrictions, Zweifler reminded individuals that on Monday, 28 COVID deaths were reported.

“The number of deaths reported over this weekend is just a reminder of how deadly COVID has been and it is not just the flu,” said Zweifler.

Over 2,500 Fresno residents have died of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

