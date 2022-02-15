Data shows COVID-19 cases dropping in classrooms across the INW

Data from school dashboards show that COVID-19 cases in classrooms are dropping, following the state trend.

In Spokane Public Schools, the number of students and staff testing positive and quarantining has been going down since the middle of January. From January 14 through January 20, more than 2,300 people were required to stay home and 941 tested positive.

Last week, 188 people tested positive and 322 were required to quarantine.

During the spikes, Spokane Public Schools added days off as a way to get a handle on the staff shortages and student absences. The school board also voted to approve an emergency pay rate increase for substitutes. It went from $150 a day to $200. The emergency rate of pay will be used through the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

You can find SPS’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

The Coeur d’Alene School district is seeing a similar drop in cases. Between January 24 and January 30, 196 students and staff tested positive. Last week, that number dropped to 52.

Coeur d’Alene reached critical staffing levels in January as staff members called out sick.

You can track Coeur d’Alene’s COVID numbers here.

Both school districts did everything they could to keep students in class and learning through the surge.

RELATED: ‘I’m actually helping kids’: Emergency substitute teacher describes what it’s like being in the classroom

RELATED: Spokane School Board approves emergency pay raise for substitute teachers

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.