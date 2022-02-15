ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Data shows COVID-19 cases dropping in classrooms across the INW

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 4 days ago

Data from school dashboards show that COVID-19 cases in classrooms are dropping, following the state trend.

In Spokane Public Schools, the number of students and staff testing positive and quarantining has been going down since the middle of January. From January 14 through January 20, more than 2,300 people were required to stay home and 941 tested positive.

Last week, 188 people tested positive and 322 were required to quarantine.

During the spikes, Spokane Public Schools added days off as a way to get a handle on the staff shortages and student absences. The school board also voted to approve an emergency pay rate increase for substitutes. It went from $150 a day to $200. The emergency rate of pay will be used through the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

You can find SPS’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

The Coeur d’Alene School district is seeing a similar drop in cases. Between January 24 and January 30, 196 students and staff tested positive. Last week, that number dropped to 52.

Coeur d’Alene reached critical staffing levels in January as staff members called out sick.

You can track Coeur d’Alene’s COVID numbers here.

Both school districts did everything they could to keep students in class and learning through the surge.

RELATED: ‘I’m actually helping kids’: Emergency substitute teacher describes what it’s like being in the classroom

RELATED: Spokane School Board approves emergency pay raise for substitute teachers

Colville Schools superintendent to work with state as it receives first notice for violating mask mandate

COLVILLE, Wash. – The Colville School Board voted on Thursday to make masks optional for students only, four weeks ahead of Governor Jay Inslee’s mask mandate ending. School board director Dr. Robert Gumm told 4 News Now on Friday that he wanted to give students “more time to breathe,” instead of waiting for the mandate to lift on March 21.
COLVILLE, WA
Colville School District Board of Directors votes to make masks optional for students

COLVILLE, Wash.– Another school district in eastern Washington is changing its mask policy before the state officially lifts the mandate. On Thursday, the Colville School District Board of Directors passed a mask optional policy for students. However, people who work at the school district will continue to wear masks through March 21. The optional mask policy goes into effect Tuesday,...
COLVILLE, WA
Telling the story of a statewide shutdown through one Spokane city block 2 years later

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s official, March 21 is the day you will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor spaces in Washington. Masking up has been mandated for more than a year and a half since the original mandate. It went into effect back in June of 2020 and was lifted almost a year later in May of 2021, but that did not last long as the mandate was reinstated in August.
SPOKANE, WA
A clean, green, and efficient future: Gov. Inslee stops in Spokane to talk about transit, climate change, affordable housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — A clean, green, and efficient future. This is what Governor Jay Inslee and Gonzaga University students talked about on Friday. During a visit to Spokane, Gov. Inslee discussed a transportation package moving through the legislature. “Move Ahead Washington” is a 16-year package to create a sustainable,...
SPOKANE, WA
‘We will never remain silent’: North Idaho community braces for Aryan Freedom Network gathering

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — More than two decades after the Aryan Nations went bankrupt and ultimately left North Idaho, a new group is targeting the area. The Aryan Freedom Network has announced it’ll host a gathering in March in Hayden Lake. Not much is known about the group, the exact time or location. Regardless, it’s enough for Jeanette Laster, Executive Director of the Human Rights Education Institute to be concerned.
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
Changes to Washington’s mask mandate coming soon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the mask mandate for large outdoor gatherings will be lifted on Friday. Tomorrow Washington will join the list of states including California and Oregon that have announced they will be lifting their mask mandate. If you’re traveling by plane, bus or train, you’ll still need to wear your mask because...
‘Districts are required to follow the law’: WA superintendent warns schools to keep following mask mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Some school boards are deciding to make masks optional in classrooms before Governor Jay Inslee announces the date to lift the requirement in schools. The Kettle Falls School District is one in Eastern Washington which decided to defy the mask mandate. The school board voted to make them optional in a meeting Monday night.
KETTLE FALLS, WA
Washington lifting indoor mask mandate on March 21

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will lift its indoor mask mandate on March 21. Governor Jay Inslee made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday. This applies to most indoor spaces, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities. Masks will still be required in healthcare settings like hospitals, outpatient and dental services, as well as long-term care settings and correctional facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
