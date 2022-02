With the announcement of the 2022 Academy Award nominations this week, the 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die was able to secure three nods for this year's Oscars. Among the awards that the film is in contention for are Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and, naturally, Best Original Song. These nominations have already given the film a new record within the franchise as it marks the third film in a row in the series to earn a nod with The Academy, but a win could make that record even sweet, and a specific win could make it unheard of.

