Cancer

FDA Approval Sought for Adagrasib in Previously Treated KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC

By Kristi Rosa
 5 days ago

The FDA has accepted a new drug application for the use of adagrasib in the treatment of patients with non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor a KRAS G12C mutation and who have previously received at least 1 prior systemic therapy. The FDA has accepted a new drug...

FDA Approves New Drug to Treat Macular Degeneration

Federal regulators have approved a new injectable medication for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The two diseases are among the leading causes of vision loss. The new medication, Vabysmo, will require less frequent injection treatments than drugs currently used. Experts say the new medication will also provide...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Mirati Therapeutics' New Drug Application for Adagrasib as Treatment of Previously Treated KRASG12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022.
Agios wins FDA approval for pill to treat rare blood disease

Federal regulators have approved the first medicine for people with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare blood disorder. Thursday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration marks a pivotal moment for Cambridge-based Agios Pharmaceutical as it turns a corner after a successful — but costly — run at developing cancer drugs. Chief executive Jackie Fouse said she hopes the pill ― to be sold under the brand name Pyrukynd ― will become a blockbuster, with annual sales of more than $1 billion, if it is eventually approved for two other blood disorders.
LUMAKRAS® (SOTORASIB) SHOWS ENCOURAGING AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL ANTICANCER ACTIVITY IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED PANCREATIC CANCER IN CODEBREAK 100 TRIAL

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the presentation of efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer who received LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib)*. The data will be presented at the monthly American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series on Feb. 15, 2022. Data show encouraging and clinically meaningful anticancer activity and a positive benefit:risk profile.
FDA-Approved Drug Halts Immune Reactions To Save Damaged Lungs – May Treat Severe COVID-19

A team of scientists led by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have discovered that disulfiram, an FDA-approved drug, prevents the immune system from producing toxic webs known as neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). Many scientists suspect NETs help drive the development of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe COVID-19 and other life-threatening lung injuries.
FDA may halt approval on cancer drugs developed in China

The FDA may halt approval on some cancer drugs and other medications being developed in China after concerns were raised over the whether the results of drug studies carried out in the country could be applied to the US population.Regulators also raised concerns that some of the studies use outdated designs, ultimately questioning the quality of the studies themselves.“We have nothing against drugs being developed in China,” the director of the FDA’s cancer-drugs division,Richard Pazdur, told The Wall Street Journal. “Our issue is, are those results generalisable to the US population?”The potential U-turn on drug approvals comes as drugmakers...
FDA approves first app to deliver insulin doses

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin. Tandem Diabetes Care, which created the app, says it connects to...
FDA Approves New Under-Eye Filler: How It Works

Federal regulators have approved the dermal product Juvéderm Volbella XC for use as an under-eye filler. The product works by inserting hyaluronic acid into the targeted areas. It’s administered with a tiny needle. Dermatologists say the effects are sometimes noticed immediately and can last up to a year.
Acadia refiles for FDA approval of NUPLAZID, but this time for different population subset

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) resubmitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). In April 2021, the FDA had rejected the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) originally submitted for a proposed...
Concomitant KRAS mutations attenuate sensitivity of non-small cell lung cancer cells to KRAS G12C inhibition

The development of covalent inhibitors against KRAS G12C represents a major milestone in treatment of RAS-driven cancers, especially in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), where KRAS G12C is one of the most common oncogenic driver. Here we investigated if additional KRAS mutations co-occur with KRAS G12C (c.34G>T) in NSCLC tumours and if such mutation co-occurrence affects cellular response to G12C-specific inhibitors. Analysis of a large cohort of NSCLC patients whose tumours harboured KRAS mutations revealed co-occurring KRAS mutations in up to 8% of tumours with the KRAS c.34G>T mutation. KRAS c.35G>T was the most frequently co-occurring mutation, and could occur on the same allele (in cis) translating to a single mutant KRAS G12F protein, or on the other allele (in trans), translating to separate G12C and G12V mutant proteins. Introducing KRAS c.35G>T in trans in the KRAS G12C lung cancer model NCI-H358, as well as the co-occurrence in cis in the KRAS G12F lung cancer model NCI-H2291 led to cellular resistance to the G12C-specific inhibitor AZ'8037 due to continuing active MAPK and PI3K cascades in the presence of the inhibitor. Overall, our study provides a comprehensive assessment of co-occurring KRAS mutations in NSCLC and in vitro evidence of the negative impact of co-occurring KRAS mutations on cellular response to G12C inhibitors, highlighting the need for a comprehensive KRAS tumour genotyping for optimal patient selection for treatment with a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
Screening FDA-Approved Drugs To Assess Therapeutic Potential for Genetic Disorders

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay, or NMD, is an evolutionarily conserved molecular mechanism in which potentially defective messenger RNAs, or mRNAs, are degraded. By reducing errors in gene expression, it serves as an RNA quality control and gene regulatory mechanism. Its disruption can lead to neurological disorders, immune diseases, cancers, and other pathologies.
What Does FDA Approved and Chemo Rated Mean?

In this time of COVID and other ailments, Personal Protective Equipment has never been more important. And while you might use this equipment every day, there’s a difference in how each item protects you. Whether it’s gloves or hand sanitizer, Empire Managed Solutions has PPE’s that are FDA approved and chemotherapy approved, meaning you get the best of the best. You and your employees deserve the protection that will last, and that’s rated to the highest standards to keep them safe.
FDA approves 4th Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to DHR Health

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Institute for Research & Development announced the FDA has given them expanded access to offer a fourth dose of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. A news release from DHR Health said their institute for research & development is the first and only entity in...
How KRAS Oncogenes Drive Tumor Formation

Cancerous tumors are made up of rapidly growing, abnormally shaped, cells that can infiltrate and destroy healthy tissues, travel to other parts of the body, and form additional tumors. In part because of its rapid and invasive nature, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States and a major cause of death worldwide.
