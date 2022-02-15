ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Iowa cybersecurity company warns businesses of potential Russia attacks

By Roger Riley
 4 days ago

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A Coralville cybersecurity company held a briefing on Tuesday to alert Iowa businesses to be aware: cyberattacks could hit the state if Russia invades Ukraine.

Aaron Warner is the founder of ProCircular, a company which helps firms deal with cybersecurity and cyberattacks.

“We’re very selective about when we do a flash briefing like this. The situation in Ukraine is bad enough that we really felt we needed to get the word out as quickly as we could,” Warner said. “No matter what really happens, whether they invade or what form it takes, the Russians are likely to choose cybersecurity or cyberweapons as a response. It’s difficult to attribute those attacks directly to Russia and frankly it costs a lot less than launching a naval attack or something like that.”

Federal government documents were released to the cybersecurity industry informing that something could happen in the form of a cyberattack.

“There are a number of steps that organizations can take to better protect themselves,” said Warner. “They can go upstream to their internet service providers and make sure that they are less likely to get attacked or targeted from denial-of-service attacks. That’s when they use multiple computers to throw bad traffic at your network,” said Warner.

Oftentimes, when a company finds its system down due to an attack, cybersecurity firms will seek out help from the FBI.

“The FBI offers access to a variety of different organizations, CISA or Homeland Security … They are definitely the group that you call if something bad has happened. They can provide all kinds of assistance to victims,” said Warner. “Whether it’s direct assistance with getting rid of the hackers, they’re helpful to our organization for that. Or afterwards they can help to try and catch the people who are responsible.”

Firms can also work to create back-up systems, and then test those systems to make sure they are backing up your data.

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

