Teen charged in attempted robbery at Woodruff Circle K

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen is facing multiple charges after an attempted robbery at a Circle K in Woodruff.

According to the Woodruff Police Department, officers responded Saturday at 2:32 a.m. to Circle K located at 304 North Main Street for an attempted robbery.

Before officers arrived on scene, the suspect ran away.

The store clerk told officers the suspect presented a knife demanding money. The suspect attempted to open the cash register but was unable.

Officers got a describe of the suspect and started canvassing the area.

Last than an hour later, officers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a disturbance on Jamies Creek Drive and identified the suspect of the disturbance as 19-year-old Jariel Ozuna.

Through their investigation, officers learned that Ozuna was also the suspect from the attempted robbery at Circle K.

Ozuna was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, attempted robbery and assault and battery first degree.

Ozauna is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

