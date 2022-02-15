King & Spalding Litigation Duo Jump to Jones Day

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Rudy Hill of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Coachcomm in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 5 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Marcus & Shapira on behalf of Westcom Wireless Inc., contends that Coachcomm, a football headset communications provider, falsely advertises its “Cobalt Plus” headset system as being the only system available on the market with advanced features. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, is 2:22-cv-00037, Westcom Wireless, Inc. v. Coachcomm, LLC. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO