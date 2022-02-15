ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Joe Rogan became podcasting’s Goliath

By Matt Sienkiewicz, Nick Marx
This article was originally published on The Conversation.

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is caught in a spiral of controversies.

It began when "The Joe Rogan Experience" hosted COVID-19 vaccine skeptic Robert Malone and a number of musicians pulled their music off of Spotify in protest. It has continued with Rogan apologizing for using racial slurs in past years, which prompted the streaming service to remove scores of his old episodes from the streaming platform.

Given the thousands of hours of content that Rogan has produced, the scrutiny is unlikely to stop there. As we argue in our forthcoming book, Rogan's podcast has long promoted right-wing comedy and libertarian political voices, including some who trade quite gleefully in racism and misogyny.

However, what makes Rogan's rise particularly important is that it goes beyond the standard partisan political battling that Americans have grown accustomed to in social and broadcast media.

Rogan is not just a purveyor of right-wing ideologies. He is also someone who has built an empire by introducing these ideas – and a wide range of others – to listeners from across the political spectrum. His truly unique skill is drawing in from that spectrum a massive, young, largely male audience that advertisers highly covet.

Ideological whiplash

When the Federal Communications Commission introduced the Fairness Doctrine in 1949, radio and television broadcasters were required to present controversial ideas in a manner that reflected multiple perspectives. However, the combination of cable television, niche consumer targeting and President Ronald Reagan's deregulatory FCC succeeded in toppling the mandate.

By 1987, conservative talk radio figures such as Rush Limbaugh embraced fully partisan approaches to content creation and audience accumulation. Ignoring their political opponents as potential listeners, they veered further and further to the right, garnering an increasingly homogeneous audience whom advertisers could easily target.

Later, as Fox News' popularity and reach grew, it took a similar tack, promoting conservative media personalities like Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld to preach to the right-wing choir.

Today, some conservative voices such as Ben Shapiro and Steven Crowder take this logic a technological step further, embracing the silo-ing effects of social media algorithms to connect with those users most likely to engage with and disseminate their content. Although such figures certainly offend those who disagree with them, their place in the mediasphere is well-established and mostly ignored by opponents.

Rogan, by contrast, is prone to ideological whiplash.

Initially, he supported Bernie Sanders for president in 2020. Then he flipped to Donald Trump. He interviews and asks open-ended questions to figures ranging from staunchly left-leaning voices such as Cornel West and Michael Pollan to right-wing charlatans including Stefan Molyneux and Alex Jones.

There is no political commonality among these people. But there is a demographic connection. For one, they are all men, as are the vast majority of guests on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

They are also provocative guests that appeal to young people and particularly young men, a group that is notoriously difficult to aggregate, often has disposable income and has a tendency to believe that mainstream political ideas don't reflect their own.

While Fox News sells politics to TV watchers, Rogan sells a sense of edgy authenticity to podcast listeners. His blend of comedy and controversy certainly has political implications, but from his perspective, it isn't politics. It's demographics.

Spotify's main attraction

Rogan's economic model of accumulating young male listeners, who make up a good chunk of his 11 million listeners per episode, is particularly powerful in today's fractured media environment.

Rogan is, for worse and for better, a true outlier in the world of contemporary talk media. Most political and many comedy podcasts employ the business model of finding an ideological space, connecting via cross-promotion and guest selection with similar shows, and allowing the algorithms of social media to drive traffic their way.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" takes this idea and pulls it in multiple, contradictory directions. Media figures left and right have – until now, at least – coveted opportunities to appear on the show. Once a comedian or podcaster has saturated their own political space, Rogan offers a chance to win over new converts and, in principle, have a discussion that breaks free of partisan constraints. For many Rogan fans, this breadth of discussion and freedom from norms is the heart of the show.

Rogan, however, is far from a neutral host of a new public sphere. His feigned naiveté is all too often a cover to promote edgy, offensive and irresponsible theories that appeal to his audience's self-styled suspicion of authority.

He pushes the boundaries of political discourse by "just asking questions," but then hides behind his background as just a comedian to distance himself from any undesirable repercussions.

Spotify, like other streaming services, is primarily built on a wide range of content creators, each of whom attracts a small, dedicated audience, but none of whom are, on their own, particularly powerful.

Rogan is the closest thing to a mass cultural product to be found in the podcast world. He is also one of the only names in podcasting big enough to garner headlines, good or bad. For a company like Spotify trying to boost subscriptions, Rogan's cross-partisan, youthful, mass appeal is very hard to resist.

Rogan's recent apologies, however, prove that he is not impervious to pressure. We suspect Spotify will try to thread the needle: covering up Rogan's penchant for misinformation and offensive provocation just enough to meet the minimum standard of acceptable corporate citizenship without tarnishing the comedian's brand and demographic appeal.

Matt Sienkiewicz, Associate Professor of Communication and International Studies, Boston College and Nick Marx, Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies, Colorado State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Salon

Salon

Salon

Why America's elites want a new war — or at least want us to fear one

Last August, with a chaotic evacuation by air of the last U.S. troops in Afghanistan, President Biden effectively ended one of the country's most embarrassing and pointless wars, leaving that battered land fully in the control of the Taliban — the same dogged AK-toting Islamic fighters it had ousted from power two decades earlier, but never successfully defeated.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Salon

Queen Elizabeth II has a speech prepared if World War III happens

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Back in 1983 during the height of the Cold War, a speech was drafted for Queen Elizabeth II to deliver to the citizens of the United Kingdom in the event of a nuclear conflict between the United States and Russia breaking out. Kept secret for 30 years, the address was released to the public in 2013, per Great Britain's National Archives policy.
POLITICS
Salon

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block the release of graphic records related to actor's death

A week after his official cause of death was disclosed, Bob Saget's family is taking further action to maintain their own privacy and well-being. On Tuesday, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the medical examiner's office, asking them to stop the public release of graphic medical records concerning Saget's death.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Biden's biggest enemy: Trump judges

While hundreds of Donald Trump officials were swiftly ousted from the executive branch following President Joe Biden's presidential victory in 2020, vestiges of the former president still remain in America's judicial system, wreaking havoc on would-be Democratic policy items that may never come to pass. Trump-appointed judges across the nation, of which there are 245, have in recent years stonewalled vital executive directives on numerous political fronts, severely limiting Biden's ability to circumvent Congress, which is likely to remain gridlocked until the end of the midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
