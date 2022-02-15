ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

With Moty absent, revised Shasta County health employee COVID-19 mandates in limbo

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 9 days ago

Although he still represents District 2, Leonard Moty was absent for the second straight week since he was recalled on Feb. 1.

His absence proved critical late in Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting when an amendment to state COVID-19 rules for Shasta County employees failed to move forward due to a 2-2 deadlock.

Moty probably would have sided with Supervisors Joe Chimenti and Mary Rickert to amend the policy on mask mandates, testing requirements, and vaccine and vaccine booster rules for county health workers to comply with California Department of Public Health orders.

As it is, the amendment died as Supervisors Les Baugh and Patrick Jones voted against it.

Meanwhile, election officials have finished the recall count, which shows Moty being recalled by a 56% to 44% margin. Tim Garman will succeed Moty in District 2 as he edged out Dale Ball by about two percentage points.

'Healthy margin:' Supervisor recall effort opens up nearly 12 percentage point lead

County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said her office hopes to certify the results Thursday and then bring them to the Board of Supervisors on March 1. Garman would be seated at the same meeting.

Until then, Moty continues to be the District 2 supervisor.

Moty told the Record Searchlight he is attending the National Association of Counties (NACo) conference this week in Washington, D.C., an annual event that Moty said he scheduled to attend months ago.

“At the time, we didn’t have our board meeting calendar,” Moty, who is Shasta County’s NACo representative, said in a text message.

Though the amendment to COVID rules for employees is in limbo, the county must still follow state health rules and will act on previously established county policies.

“The county remains obligated to comply with the (California Department of Health) orders of July 26, 2021 and December 22, 2021,” Shasta County spokesman Tim Mapes said.

The Dec. 22 orders expanded on prior vaccine requirements, requiring employees subject to the rules to receive vaccine booster shots.

Shelley Forbes, the county’s director of support services, said no county employee has been fired or reprimanded due to the state COVID mask and vaccine rules. She also said the county has honored religious exemptions, noting that employees have provided the necessary documentation and the county has “taken the approach of trust.”

Under the amendment that was considered Tuesday, the county would have worked to place non-compliant employees in other jobs. That included being considered for open positions for which they qualify. Also, employees in the process of getting in compliance would have been put in a modified job for a period not to exceed 30 days.

After the recall: With a new majority, here's one Shasta County supervisor's to-do list

Moty said what happened Tuesday is an example of the “new” government in Shasta County.

“If staff proposes it, then they vote it down, even though it would’ve allowed more choices for employees that may choose not to get vaccinated or cite an exemption. My vote is irrelevant as the new majority would just change the decision at the next meeting,” Moty said.

Jones, who’s been a vocal opponent of mask mandates and vaccine mandates, asked county Counsel Rubin Cruse Jr. if the county could sue the state over the mandates.

Supervisor Rickert then asked Cruse how much the litigation would cost. Cruse gave a rough estimate of $30,000 to $40,000.

Cruse said not following state health guidelines opens the county to potential fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Jones, though, said it’s time for the county to take a stand.

“I’m willing to find out what the next step is to challenge the state,” Jones said.

There’s a good chance that this issue will come back to supervisors after Garman takes his seat on the dais.

In fact, Chimenti wanted to table the amendment to a future meeting. But his motion failed to get a second.

David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He's part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: With Moty absent, revised Shasta County health employee COVID-19 mandates in limbo

IN THIS ARTICLE
