Bryant woman dead following early morning shooting, the city’s first homicide of the year

BRYANT, Ark – A 22-year-old woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Bryant Police confirm the shooting happened at the Lakes at Hurricane Creek apartments off of Oak Hill Rd.

Police say they have arrested 23-year-old Xavier Littles in connection to the shooting. He is now facing first-degree murder charges.

“It’s scary to know that something like that could happen so fast,” said neighbor, Ashley Roberts.

Roberts lives at the complex and says she saw police lights early Tuesday morning. She says she knew something bad had happened but never could have imagined someone being shot and killed.

“There was about 6 or 7 police cars, there was an ambulance, a fire truck and a rescue truck,” said Roberts. “I could hear sirens in the distance so I kind of figured out then that it was more than a medical call.”

Bryant Police say this is the city’s first homicide of 2022.

“It’s just shocking something so close especially right next door to us is happening like that,” said Gracen Caddy who works at the Boys and Girls Club of Bryant.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bryant is right across the street from the apartment complex.

“It’s just worrying,” said Caddy.

Caddy has lived in Byrant her whole life and says, for the most part, it’s a safe city. She does however say she believes recent crimes could lead to bigger problems if something isn’t done.

“There has been several things that have happened lately so it’s just definitely something that’s alarming and something that’s just kind of making everyone wonder what’s the next step or what we can do to make sure this crime is going to stop around here,” Caddy said.

Caddy says they work with Byrant Police on a daily basis to make sure kids are safe at the Boys and Girls Club of Bryant.

Bryant Police have not released the victim’s name.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.