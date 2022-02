QR codes are literally showing up everywhere. You may have never even wondered if they're safe to use. The FBI is warning everyone that they've found incidents of cyber-criminals creating QR codes that send the victim to malicious websites, stealing login information. For example, if someone scans a code, thinking they're being sent to a site where they can pay for a meal, the website they get is actually set up by the criminal. If the victim enters their bank or credit card information, it gets sent to the bad guys who can log into their accounts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO