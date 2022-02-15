ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Water advocates to oppose controversial Florida bill as it heads to Senate

By Chris Redfearn
 4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A controversial Florida bill, SB2508, heads to the State Senate for a vote Thursday with bipartisan support.

The bill’s sponsors argue it’s intended to give them more oversight on how state money’s used, while water advocates say they’re worried about it giving lawmakers in Tallahassee too much control over Lake Okeechobee water releases, potentially undermining LOSOM.

“The bill really is legislators’ opportunity to try to hold all levels of government accountable and be transparent,” Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane said. “I think that’s what they were trying to do. The concerns that everyone has is it could potentially be perceived as undermining the LOSOM process that we worked three years on.”

“And that’s totally valid,” Chris Robben from Cape Coral said.

Robben said he became more involved in water quality issues in 2018 when the canal behind his home became caked thick with blue-green algae.

“You know, the people that are dispensing the funds certainly need to have a good idea of where the funds are going and would like to have some influence on how the funds are spent. But, at the same time you can’t really have bureaucrats trying to impact the work of people who are on the ground and have knowledge in these areas. So there needs to be a partnership, but you can’t have one overstepping into areas that they’re not experts in,” he said.

The bill’s set to be voted on in the State Senate Thursday. Water advocates said they’ll be there in opposition.

“I know Thursday is going to be the hearing. I’m sure the bill will pass the way it is, but that doesn’t mean that there can’t be changes between now and the budget,” Ruane said. “The governor could veto it and we could certainly be back to the drawing board. I’m hopeful that we could obviously come together and be open minded to look at any type of changes, but currently in its form, I have to oppose the bill.”

