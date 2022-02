Three people have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Miami TSA worker, who was allegedly killed by a hit man. Authorities are now saying that the hit man was paid using money from a federal Paycheck Protection Program COVID-19 loan, according to NBC Miami. Le’Shonte Jones, the 24-year-old mother and TSA agent, was killed on May 3, 2021 outside of her apartment. Her 3-year-old daughter was with her and was also injured in the incident. The child was later taken to a hospital in stable condition.

