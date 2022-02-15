ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

‘Day in the life’ event gives fire department recruits real-world experience

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfhcP_0eFWXTRe00

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Fire Department hosts ‘Day in the Life’ course to show students what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Members of the Pittsburg Fire Department serve as the instructors for the academy, working with each recruit during the ‘Day in the Life’ training.

During the first 24 hours, students learn how to react to the following simulated emergencies:

  • medical emergencies
  • an automatic fire alarm,
  • a motor vehicle accident
  • a structure fire simulation in the burn tower at Pittsburg Fire Station Number 2.

This recruit school, which originally started as a two-week orientation, has evolved to become a full six-week academy under the direction of Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly.

The six-week program covers the following:

  • fire suppression
  • building construction
  • fire behavior
  • personal protective equipment
  • fire service history
  • hazardous material response
  • motor vehicle accidents
  • policy and procedures

“Recruits will be presented with problems that the class will have to solve, experience teamwork in a dynamic emergency atmosphere, and prepare for their first shift with their platoon,” says Deputy Fire Chief Tom Vacca. “The academy works to prepare them for a structure fire 10 minutes into their first shift. They will learn how to be a productive member of the team and to make split-second decisions during an emergency with life safety in the balance.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wildcat Glades hosts educational fishing event

JOPLIN, Mo. – Wildcat Glades in Joplin hosts an educational fishing class for interested youth. Today, educators taught students about native fish at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage. The class covered fish topics such as:. trout colors. habitat. diet. life cycle. Members from MAKO fishers assisted students during the...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Pittsburg, KS
Government
City
Pittsburg, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day In The Life#Fire Suppression#Structure Fire#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KSDE approves Redesign Project Launch for Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Kan.–This month, the Kansas State Board of Education approved nine schools in seven districts to be a part of the “Kansas can redesign project plan” for the current school year. One of those schools approved–was Columbus high school.  “The approval from the state board, we’re very appreciative because it’s validation that we’re doing things the correct way,” said Columbus...
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“Samaritan’s Feet” joins Bella Vista church to help McDonald County students

BELLA VISTA, Ark.–McDonald County school district families traveled across the Missouri-Arkansas border Saturday, for some help from their neighbors in the next state over. “One of our teachers from one of our schools…had been in contact with some people from Samaritan’s Feet, and they got to talking about some of the opportunities about giving shoes to the district,” said Ken Schutten, Media Communications Coordinator for the McDonald County School District. “And so as they got to looking at the need in McDonald County, they were just going to do a couple of different school buildings. But as they got to looking at the need for the district, they decided to go ahead and open it up to all of our students across the whole district, all the way from early childhood to seniors in high school. “
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin business hosts cookie decorating class

JOPLIN, Mo. – Local business hosts a Galentine’s Cookie Decorating Party today. Coley’s Cookies hosts a cookie decorating event for those who want to skip out on super bowl parties. The business provides everything needed to decorate six individual Valentine’s Day and llama-themed cookies. Instructors will...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

RV camper burns, woman suffers critical injuries, rushed to Springfield burn unit

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon Saturday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of heavy black smoke in the 1500 block of W Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS responded emergency. MODOT Emergency Response assisted. Chief Joe Perkins of Carl Junction Fire tells us on scene it was an RV camper that burned....
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri bill would make it easier for patients to receive physical therapy

JOPLIN, Mo.–It’s not always quick or easy trying to get a doctor’s appointment, but for those needing physical therapy, that wait can be brutal, according to Kendra Cochran with Freeman Health System.  “Well, if they have an injury, that’s keeping them from doing things they love, that’s keeping them from doing the work they need to do at their job....
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carport and cars burn at Mayflower Apartments in historic Murphysburg Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted with reports of a fire in the 500 block S Moffett. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Witnesses on our tipline contacting Joplin News First reported an explosion or “pop” and flames broke out under a carport behind the Mayflower Apartments, 602 W 5th, in the Historic Murphysburg Neighborhood.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
773
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy