Ime Udoka Provides Status Updates on Robert Williams and Marcus Smart; Shares the Plan for Daniel Theis After Long Layoff

By Bobby Krivitsky
 4 days ago
Speaking with the media in advance of Tuesday night's game against the Sixers, Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart, who was questionable due to a non-Covid illness, is available to play tonight.

However, the Celtics will be without Robert Williams, who also appeared on the injury report earlier in the day because of right calf tightness.

Per Udoka, Grant Williams will slide into Robert Williams' spot in the starting lineup. Perhaps that's a matchup-based decision as Boston braces for MVP candidate Joel Embiid. But the Celtics could match the length the Sixers have in the rest of a lineup that features Tobias Harris at the four, even if they started newcomer Derrick White instead of Williams.

Udoka may want to keep White as a second-unit mainstay who then closes games, something that matters far more than who starts them, but it's best not to try to read too much into that based on one decision.

Along with providing status updates, Udoka also shared that when it comes to Daniel Theis playing in his first game since rejoining the Celtics, the plan is to keep him to 15-20 minutes on Tuesday. The four-year veteran has played only five games since Dec. 28. Most recently, logging 6:10 on Jan. 14.

As for the Sixers, they'll be without James Harden, who's working his way back from a left hamstring injury and won't make his debut with Philadelphia until after the All-Star break.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Sixers on Tuesday night is at 7:30 EST at Wells Fargo Center. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the matchup coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'

