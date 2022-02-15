ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawmakers unveil bills to combat pandemic disinformation

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33j75b_0eFWXQnT00

Two California Democratic lawmakers took separate aim Tuesday at pandemic disinformation they argue receives a broad audience and misplaced credibility through social media platforms — rejecting concerns that their legislation might carry free speech or business privacy considerations.

Sen. Richard Pan’s proposal, which still is being finalized , would require online platforms like Facebook to publicly disclose how their algorithms work and how they promote user content, including which data sets are used and how they rank the prominence of user posts.

The platforms would also be required to confidentially share more detailed information with researchers, with the goal of creating more responsible algorithms.

Assemblyman Evan Low said his bill would label doctors’ promoting of misinformation or disinformation about COVID-19 to the public as unprofessional conduct that could draw disciplinary action from the California Medical Board. Disinformation is generally considered to be intentional or deliberate falsehoods, while misinformation can be inadvertent.

Though they are separate pieces of legislation, the lawmakers and bill supporters said social media has given a tiny minority of doctors an outsized voice and undeserved credibility that has cost lives by dissuading people from being vaccinated or undergoing lifesaving treatment.

“We want to ensure that the public knows how these algorithms and platforms are actually potentially pushing this information, disinformation, in front of people,” said Pan.

Congress is considering a Platform Transparency and Accountability Act with a similar goal at the federal level, Pan said, but he wants California to take the lead.

“Ultimately, we shouldn’t have to wait for whistleblowers like the Facebook whistleblower for us to understand how online platforms and social media have been negatively influencing our lives, including our ability to stop this pandemic,” he said.

Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., did not immediately comment on the separate legislation. Free speech and online privacy organizations said they hadn’t had time to review the bills, where details still are being worked out.

Pan is a pediatrician who also has backed controversial legislation to expand the reach of vaccinations, most recently by proposing to end a personal belief exemption in school-based COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Low also has promoted legislation that last fall helped draw more than 1,000 people to the state Capitol in Sacramento to oppose vaccine mandates.

Dr. Nick Sawyer, an emergency room doctor with the advocacy group No License for Disinformation, said Low’s bill is aimed at “a very small number of very well-coordinated, well-funded and very, very active minority of physicians who are spreading the type of misinformation that is not nuanced at all.”

Among other things, in order to impose discipline, Low’s bill would require the medical board to determine that a doctor’s disinformation prompted a patient to decline COVID-19 prevention or treatment that was not justified by the patient’s medical history or condition.

Pan said the board would likely use a peer review process to establish a standard of care. If the board alleges a violation, medical experts would then review whether the doctor has violated that standard.

The California Medical Association hasn’t taken a position on Low’s bill. But the association’s president, Dr. Robert E. Wailes, said in a statement that misinformation has prolonged the pandemic, “making the work of our frontline health care workers more difficult and dangerous while harming community health.”

The legislation differs from efforts in some other states like Florida and Tennessee, where Republican lawmakers have resisted doctor discipline proposals.

“This isn’t a … a policing of free speech,” Sawyer said. “This is a call for protecting the public against dangerous misinformation, which patients are parroting back to us in our emergency departments every day.

“Medicine obviously evolves over time, and we understand that,” Sawyer said, “but many of the lies and the rhetoric that we hear coming out of these physicians are just simply not true.”

Pan equated his legislation to common requirements that automobile and airplane manufacturers disclose important manufacturing details so that governments can decide if they are safe.

“In many ways, Facebook and other social media platforms have left us little choice but to regulate them in sharing more information about their policies since (a) they won’t do it themselves and (b) they sue when academic researchers attempt to examine the harms,” Kristen Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business and director of Notre Dame’s Tech Ethics Center, said in an email.

She added: “I cannot think of another industry that thinks that not only do they not have to identify the harm caused by their products but also tries to actively stop others from testing it.”

Pan’s bill separately had support from Nathaniel Persily, director of the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University.

He argued that increased transparency would help outsiders confront some of the ills of social media and perhaps change the companies’ behavior while allowing for sensible government policies.

“The bottom line here is that we cannot live in a world where Facebook and Google know everything about us, and we know nothing about them,” Persily said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 66

Shaun M
4d ago

so how de we do this to politicians who give misleading info. or maybe entire states like California that mislead their inhabitants and should be held accountable. so they should really report that these two senators are merely wasting our tax dollars on something that sounds like a broad version of sensoring people's opinions through or on social media. good job guys im sure your buying your way I mean earning your next session in congress.

Reply(8)
51
Catryna Jensen-Radsliff White
4d ago

This is a case of interfering with free speech and doctor/patient confidentiality. Those of us have known Pan for many years regard him and his cohorts as criminals and should be brought up on charges of crimes against humanity.

Reply
27
$TL$
4d ago

Let's see DEMOCRAPS give misinformation daily. So I say ALL of you DEMOCRAPS resign immediately and charges will be brought against you for pushing the death jab and all your misinformation.

Reply
30
Related
KTLA.com

3 people arrested on suspicion of stealing $16,000 worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise in O.C.: CHP

Three “prolific retail thieves” were arrested after allegedly stealing $16,000 worth of merchandise from two Victoria’s Secret locations in Orange County, California Highway Patrol announced Monday. An investigator from L Brands, which serves stores including Victoria’s Secret and Pink, identified the organized retail theft crew after they...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 things you can legally throw out of a car in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things you can legally throw out of a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
GV Wire

Two-Thirds of California Voters Want Prop. 47 Amended: Poll

Crime and homelessness are taking a bite out of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval ratings. According to a Berkeley IGS Poll released Tuesday, 48% of California’s registered voters approve of Newsom’s overall performance and 47% disapprove. That compares to the governor’s 50% approval rating last summer and 64%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pan
Fox5 KVVU

Why nurses say they are leaving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nurses across Las Vegas have left the area or the profession during the pandemic, leaving critical staffing shortages as the omicron surge swept through Nevada and filled hospitals. In a latest report from the Nevada Hospital Association, which describes staffing levels still as a crisis across...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#California Lawmakers#Online Privacy#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
KTLA

Riverside teacher recorded mocking Native Americans in faux headdress is fired

A Riverside high school teacher who was recorded mocking Native Americans by wearing a faux headdress and chanting during a math lesson in October was fired last week after months of protest, Native American advocates said. Community members representing local tribes and some from out of state spoke at last week’s Riverside school board meeting and cheered […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Study Suggests California Voters Regret Passing Prop 47

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly 80 percent of Californians believe crime is out of control. A study asked a series of questions about crime, including Prop 47, which was passed in 2014 and doubled the amount a criminal could steal before facing felony charges from $400 to $950. With more smash and grabs going viral and retail crime on the rise, the new UC Berkeley poll asked Californians if they supported getting rid of Prop 47. Nearly 60 percent said they’d like to get rid of it. State lawmakers have introduced two bills to either amend or repeal Prop 47. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, a Democrat, wants to lower the amount that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy