Amid the fighting and chaos of World War II, thousands of pieces of mail sent to United States troops began to pile up. To sort through more than two years of letters that troops desperately needed to feel connected to home, an army unit called the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, also known as the “Six Triple Eight,” was formed. The pivotal group became the only all-female, all-Black unit sent overseas during the gruesome war.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO