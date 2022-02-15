ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Portland CementsTop Growing Industries forecaste 2022-2030|Cementir Holding, Cimsa (including Cemex), Dycherhoff

White Portland Cements Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global White Portland Cements market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand...

AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
