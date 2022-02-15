ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

P.J. O'Rourke and Molly Ivins on the character of political candidates (1996)

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical satirist and prolific author P.J. O’Rourke has died at...

www.cbsnews.com

Reason.com

P.J. O'Rourke, R.I.P.

No one did more to mainstream libertarian ideas about peace, love, and understanding over the past half-century than P.J. O'Rourke, who has died at the age of 74. And like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Sid Vicious, P.J. did it his way: by taking a blowtorch to the sacred cows of both the left and right.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

P.J. O'Rourke, influential satirist and commentator, dies at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, an influential baby boomer satirist and commentator who defied the counterculture's leftward politics, died Tuesday morning. He was 74. Deb Seager, vice president and spokeswoman at his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed O'Rourke's passing in a statement. "Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O'Rourke passed...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tucker Carlson remembers the life of P.J. O’Rourke

CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#60 Minutes#The White House
CBS News

How GOP voters feel about January 6 and Donald Trump

As a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have been censured by their party for participating in the probe. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest polling about GOP views of the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Conservative political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke dead at 74

Conservative political journalist and satirist P.J. O’Rourke died at age 74 from lung complications late Tuesday afternoon. A statement from the Grove Atlantic publishing company confirmed his passing in a lengthy tribute to the author. "Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P.J. O’Rourke passed away this morning...
CELEBRITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Noted Conservative Humorist P.J. O'Rourke Dies at 74

P.J. O’Rourke, a former editor-in-chief of National Lampoon and later a conservative/libertarian writer and satirist, died Tuesday at his home in Sharon, N.H., at the age 74. The cause was listed as lung cancer. Probably best known for his work at Rolling Stone and his best-selling book Parliament of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WHAS 11

P.J. O'Rourke, Political Humorist and Writer, Dead at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, the celebrated American journalist, political writer and satirist, has died. He was 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning following a battle with lung cancer, his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed to NPR. The conservative-leaning humorist and political journalist's accomplished career began in 1973, when he began writing for National Lampoon,...
CELEBRITIES
Toledo Blade

Editorial: The cheerful irreverence of P.J. O’Rourke

P.J. O’Rourke wrote brilliantly about America, Americans, and the American government. Growing up in Toledo informed every aspect of his writing, wit, and wisdom. All with a bit of satire and occasionally sarcasm. He was the best writer Toledo ever produced and may ever produce. Mr. O’Rourke got the...
TOLEDO, OH
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: My thoughts on P.J. O'Rourke

When I met P.J. O’Rourke for the first time in the late 80s at the American Spectator's offices, I was an assistant, and he showed up to see the important people (Bob, Wlady, Andy) and we headed to the Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. I tagged along because I was a fanboy, maybe 21.
ELECTIONS
CBS News

P.J. O'Rourke: The 1994 60 Minutes interview

P.J. O’Rourke has died from lung cancer complications. He was 74. In 1994, the political satirist and bestselling author told Steve Kroft about his style of taking middle-aged, Midwestern sensibilities and observations to different places.
POLITICS

