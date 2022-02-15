P.J. O'Rourke and Molly Ivins on the character of political candidates (1996)

No one did more to mainstream libertarian ideas about peace, love, and understanding over the past half-century than P.J. O'Rourke, who has died at the age of 74. And like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Sid Vicious, P.J. did it his way: by taking a blowtorch to the sacred cows of both the left and right.
NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher...
P.J. O'Rourke, an influential baby boomer satirist and commentator who defied the counterculture's leftward politics, died Tuesday morning. He was 74. Deb Seager, vice president and spokeswoman at his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed O'Rourke's passing in a statement. "Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O'Rourke passed...
Conservative political journalist and satirist P.J. O’Rourke died at age 74 from lung complications late Tuesday afternoon. A statement from the Grove Atlantic publishing company confirmed his passing in a lengthy tribute to the author. "Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P.J. O’Rourke passed away this morning...
P.J. O’Rourke, a former editor-in-chief of National Lampoon and later a conservative/libertarian writer and satirist, died Tuesday at his home in Sharon, N.H., at the age 74. The cause was listed as lung cancer. Probably best known for his work at Rolling Stone and his best-selling book Parliament of...
P.J. O'Rourke, the celebrated American journalist, political writer and satirist, has died. He was 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning following a battle with lung cancer, his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed to NPR. The conservative-leaning humorist and political journalist's accomplished career began in 1973, when he began writing for National Lampoon,...
P.J. O’Rourke wrote brilliantly about America, Americans, and the American government. Growing up in Toledo informed every aspect of his writing, wit, and wisdom. All with a bit of satire and occasionally sarcasm. He was the best writer Toledo ever produced and may ever produce. Mr. O’Rourke got the...
When I met P.J. O’Rourke for the first time in the late 80s at the American Spectator's offices, I was an assistant, and he showed up to see the important people (Bob, Wlady, Andy) and we headed to the Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. I tagged along because I was a fanboy, maybe 21.
P.J. O’Rourke has died from lung cancer complications. He was 74. In 1994, the political satirist and bestselling author told Steve Kroft about his style of taking middle-aged, Midwestern sensibilities and observations to different places.
